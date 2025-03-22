Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 22 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday granted conditional bail to Tollywood actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali, an official said.

Murali was arrested on February 26 for allegedly making inappropriate remarks in the past against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

"He has been released from Guntur jail in connection with the CID case registered against him in Mangalagiri," Guntur Range Prisons Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vara Prasad told PTI.

Guntur Jail Superintendent Venkat Reddy noted that the actor was required to furnish a surety of Rs 2 lakh and present himself at the police station twice.

Murali was associated with the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP and had also served as the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Film, TV, and Theatre Development Corporation (APFTTDC) during the previous YSRCP regime.

