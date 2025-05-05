Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Adani Cement has achieved a production capacity of 100 million tonnes, announced Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani on Monday, describing it as a milestone reached at a "world-record pace".

The business tycoon further said that Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

Taking to social media post on X, Gautam Adani wrote, "100 million tonnes capacity established at a world-record pace! Adani Cement is now one of the most efficient cement manufacturers on the planet. It is a reflection of our unwavering belief in India's growth story, and the strength of a set of trusted brands built over decades. Brands that have stood by India through every turn and, now, are building for its future."

https://x.com/gautam_adani/status/1919373895246729508

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

The Adani Group's cement companies include Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd. These companies are part of the larger Adani Group which also includes companies in other sectors like energy, infrastructure, and finance.

Earlier, Ambuja Cements, with its subsidiaries was operating with a total capacity of 89 MTPA and 22 integrated cement manufacturing plants, 21 cement grinding units, 86+ ready-mix concrete plants, and over 1,00,000 channel partners across India. It is among the most sustainable companies in India with more than 85 per cent blended cement, 11x water positive, and 8x plastic negative. It has also further embarked upon the journey of powering 60 per cent of its capacity by harnessing green energy.

Being a frontrunner in sustainable business practices, Ambuja Cements is the world's first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industrial Decarbonization (AFID) - a global alliance, facilitated by IRENA to accelerate Net Zero transition. It has been recognised for its climate change mitigation commitments with a 'Leadership Score' of A- by CDP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)