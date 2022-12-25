Chandigarh [India], December 25 (ANI): Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that adequate arrangements have been made to prevent a COVID-19 surge in the State.

While talking to media persons, Health Minister Vij said, "We have complete arrangements in Haryana and we have a sufficient amount of oxygen while learning from previous corona waves. We also instructed the medical staff to wear gloves and masks. We have also asked the people to follow the preventive measures to avoid corona with their own inspiration."

He said that PSA plants have been installed in hospitals having more than 50 beds in the state.

"We have enough oxygen concentrators, we have RTPCR machines," he added.

The Home Minister further said, "When Covid spread, we did not have a single machine, but today there is a machine in every district, 26 machines have been installed in 22 districts and we have enough ventilators, medicines and other arrangements."

Vij's targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that his spectacles are out of order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going with the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' from the first day

On Rahul Gandhi's allegation of spreading hatred by BJP, Home Minister Vij said, "Brotherhood has been spoiled by Congress, while BJP takes everyone along. The Prime Minister has been saying that he is going with the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Rahul Gandhi's spectacles look out of order as to where he can see that the Bharatiya Janata Party does any discrimination."

Vij said that the image of Rahul Gandhi is known to the whole world and that is no need for anyone to tarnish it.

Earlier on Saturday, from Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, accusing it of "relentlessly spreading fear and hatred" across the country to "divert" attention from real issues.

"It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," said Rahul Gandhi.

Talking about the shocker of his official Mercedes Benz car breaking into two pieces while he was travelling on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, the Home Minister said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the incident.

"While going from Ambala to Gurugram, the shocker of the Mercedes vehicle was broken and the vehicle got bogged down. Taking this matter seriously, the Chief Minister had constituted the SIT which is probing the matter," he said.

Vij said that whatever be the outcome of the investigation, breaking of the shocker in a moving vehicle is a serious matter and therefore he has sent the vehicle back to the government and has written to the Chief Secretary to provide another vehicle. (ANI)

