New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) promises a blockbuster evening on Day 9 (February 2), with a triple-header of high-intensity matches at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai, as the league moves closer to its decisive phase.

The action begins at 7:00 PM with Sonipat Stars taking on Panipat Panthers in Match 17, according to a release. Sonipat Stars will look to rely on their disciplined structure and tactical execution to maintain control, while Panipat Panthers aim to counter with speed, teamwork, and quick transitions to gain the upper hand.

Ahead of the clash, Harsh, Sonipat Stars key player said, "We are loving every bit of this league as a team. The home crowd pushes us to perform better every match. Consistency has been our focus throughout the league. We're prepared to give our best in another important match."

Narender Kandola, Panipat Panthers leading player added, "Every game is a new challenge. We're confident in our preparation and ready to compete hard. The League is in its final stages and we are ready to give it all."

The evening continues at 8:00 PM with Faridabad Fighters facing Hisar Heroes in Match 18. Faridabad Fighters will be eager to showcase their fighting spirit and attacking intent, while Hisar Heroes, riding on confidence, will aim to combine strong raiding with disciplined defense to control the contest.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Rohit Gulia, Faridabad Fighters experienced raider said, "WE have had a tough season. But the team is motivated and focused. Matches like this demand intensity, and we're ready for the challenge and secure our first win."

Ashu Malik, Hisar Heroes top player shared, "We have been a solid unit in this tournament. We believe in our teamwork and momentum. The goal is to stay composed and execute our plans and take things ahead one game at time."

The final match of the night, scheduled for 9:00 PM, will see Bhiwani Bulls take on Rohtak Royals in Match 19, a clash expected to be physical and closely contested. Bhiwani Bulls will aim to bring aggression and energy, while Rohtak Royals will rely on their composure and organised defensive setup to navigate pressure situations.

Ahead of the contest, Parvesh Malik, Bhiwani Bulls leading player said, "We have played high intensity games and that is something that keep us as a team going. We want to play positive kabaddi and keep the intensity high throughout the match."

Aryan Kumar, Rohtak Royals player added, "At this stage, focus and execution are crucial. Every point from this stage onwards is crucial. The knockouts are a few days and we want to make sure that we make it to that stage."

With six teams in action and league points at stake, Day 9 promises non-stop kabaddi, tactical battles, and thrilling moments for fans.

All three matches will be broadcast live on Zee Channels, DD Sports, YupTV, and the Wave OTT platform, ensuring fans across India and globally can enjoy every moment of the action. (ANI)

