Patna (Bihar) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Additional Director General (ADG) of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) Nayyar Hasnain Khan, on Tuesday, assured that they are investigating the case of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak from every possible angle.

"We have been interrogating three people including JayVrdhan Gupta, the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Barhara in the BPSC paper leak incident. A thorough investigation is going on from every possible angle, related to the incident," Khan said.

Also Read | Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Dies: Santoor Maestro and Music Composer Passes Away at 84 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

He further informed that during the interrogation, which is in progress for the past few days, the BDO has disclosed several things before the EOU.

Earlier on Monday, the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had ensured strict action against the perpetrators of the exam paper leak matter.

Also Read | Motorola Moto Edge 30 Price & Bank Offer Leaked Ahead of Its India Launch.

The BPSC chairman, RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the matter after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, right before the exam was about to start at 12 noon.

Notably, over six lakh candidates were to appear for the exam on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)