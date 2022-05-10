Motorola India is all set to launch the Moto Edge 30 smartphone on May 12, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account. The smartphone is claimed to be the world's thinnest 5G and India's lightest smartphone in the segment. The device has also been listed on Flipkart, which confirms that it will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform. Moto Edge 30 India Launch Confirmed for May 12, 2022.

Ahead of its launch, the price and bank offer have been leaked online by tipster Abhishek Yadav. According to the tipster, Moto Edge 30 will retail at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. In addition to this, there will be a bank offer of a Rs 2,000 discount/cashback, which will bring the price down to Rs 25,999.

#FindYourEdge by capturing sheer brilliance with the new #motorolaedge30! It comes packed with a Flagship 50MP Quad Function Camera for pro-level clicks every time. Launching on 12th May on @Flipkart & leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 10, 2022

Moto Edge 30 will get a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device will come equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there will be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Moto Edge 30 will run on Android 12 based on the MyUX custom skin. Connectivity options might include G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port and NFC. Moreover, the smartphone will also get stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and USB Type-C audio.

