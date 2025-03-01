Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to drop charges against two school teachers who were allegedly framed in child exploitation cases by the TMC-run Berhampore Municipality.

He alleged that the two teachers were "subjected to extreme mental harassment and financial hardships" for being supporters of the Congress.

The two teachers are associated with a primary school, located in the Gorabazar area of the town in Murshidabad district.

"With their livelihood in peril due to stoppage of their salaries for no reason, the two hapless teachers had to seek judicial intervention. After a court battle stretching to months, the salaries of the teachers were restored with the verdict in their favour," Chowdhury said.

"The municipal authority of Berhampore, not being in a position to come to terms with the fact that the lowly paid school teachers could muster the courage to approach the court and obtain relief, hatched and executed the conspiracy of framing false charges of sexual misconduct and exploitation on the two teachers under the POCSO act," he alleged.

Chowdhury demanded the "intervention" of Banerjee for dropping the charges against the two teachers.

An official of the Berhampore Municipality said the case was registered last year, following complaints against the two teachers.

He said the civic body has full faith in the law.

