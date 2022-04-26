New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Tuesday with a request to integrate the services of the Mumbai Suburban Rail Network with the National Common Mobility Card for payments on bus and metro rail in the city.

The National Common Mobility Card was launched by Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which runs bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, on Monday.

Thackeray said the Railway Minister had given his consent to integrate suburban rail services with the NCMC and assured him to expedite the process.

"We further discussed station and station area development of the Railway Ministry along with civic services and other modes of public transport," Thackeray said.

He said that in the talks with Vaishnaw various issues such as of the Delisle Road bridge, MMRDA metro-railway crossings and joint operations with the Mumbai municipal corporation for pre-monsoon works came up for discussion.

Thackeray said he also discussed the role of Railways in the Dharavi Redevelopment Plan, and added that Vaishnaw assured him of all cooperation.

