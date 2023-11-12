Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Continuing the tradition he started nearly two-and-a-half decades ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and celebrated Diwali with the people of the Vantangia community in Gorakhpur.

Celebrating Diwali with the Vantangia community in Kusmahi forest, the chief minister also recalled the struggles undertaken for their rights. He said that any struggle done with a positive attitude never goes in vain.

"For the deprived, getting all the facilities of governance and civil rights is indeed akin to Diwali and Ram Rajya in the true sense," he said.

Adityanath reached the Vantangia village from Ayodhya. As a Diwali gift, he initiated Rs 153-crore development projects in various village panchayats of the district and inaugurated and laid the foundations for 52 development projects.

Addressing the people, the chief minister expressed his satisfaction on seeing concrete houses for the poor, water supply facilities, electricity, schools and anganwadi centres in the village. Adityanath said that in the last few years, everyone has witnessed the "changing face of Uttar Pradesh and the country."

He emphasised that when efforts are made with honesty, the results are also positive, often blessed by divine grace.

He said that six years ago, no one could have imagined that the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya would be possible.

"It was just a dream, but today, not only has the construction of the Ram temple begun, but the date for Lord Ram's manifestation has also been determined. This is a moment of pride not only for the entire India, but also for all followers of the Sanatan Dharma around the world," he said.

The chief minister called upon the people to connect with the chanting of the name of Lord Ram and the recitation of the Ramayana along with lighting five lamps in their homes from a week before Lord Ram's manifestation in his "grand temple" in Ayodhya.

The chief minister highlighted the road, rail, and air connectivity in Gorakhpur and announced that in the coming years, waterway connectivity will also be developed.

He said that the people of Vantangia community used to live in fear earlier.

"They were afraid of eviction, fake FIRs, and arrests from the forest department. However, in the government of double engine, their fear has gone. They have received their rights. Now, the people of Vantangia talk about their rights without fear.

"Today, Vantangia people also have basic amenities like permanent housing, toilets, cooking gas connections, electricity connections, and Ayushman cards," he said.

The neglected communities like Musahar, Tharu, Cheru, Buksa etc are also being provided with facilities such as housing, electricity, kitchen, and Ayushman cards, he added.

Providing basic amenities and rights to neglected people is the real Diwali, he further said.

Chief Minister Adityanath honoured the beneficiaries of various schemes, including the Ayushman Yojana, agricultural department schemes, Chief Minister Housing Scheme, Chief Minister Youth Self-Employment Scheme, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

