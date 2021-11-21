Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hand over appointment letter to 310 doctors and stressed the need to focus on research.

"If we do not take research forward, then we will lag behind. Research offers a number of possibilities. I urge all of you to take research ahead," he said addressing a function where appointment letters to 310 specialised doctors were given.

Also Read | Farm Laws Withdrawn: Farmers Harden Stand, Samyukt Kisan Morcha Puts Forward 6 Demands in Open Letter to PM Narendra Modi.

The UP chief minister also inaugurated 15 BSL-2 laboratories on this occasion.

He said, "I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi that under his leadership Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a medical hub. I am happy that in 15 districts, BSL-2 laboratories have been set up. The laboratories will help in the testing of zika and dengue cases reported from some districts."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested.

UP's Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh also spoke on this occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)