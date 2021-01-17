Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): The 'Jhansi Strawberry Festival', aimed at encouraging and promoting the berry in Jhansi, was launched on Sunday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

There was a colourful dance performance at the inauguration.

During the festival, workshops will be organized to encourage the farmers to opt for strawberry farming and a work plan has also been made by the state government to encourage it.

The festival will continue till February 16.

The government has also been trying to create new facilities for irrigation. (ANI)

