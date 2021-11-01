Lucknow, November 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday made a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for comparing Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is known for uniting the princely states of India, and said that it shows the "Talibani mentality" that believe in dividing the country.

"Samajwadi Party Chief yesterday compared Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This is shameful. It's Talibani mentality that believes in dividing. Sardar Patel united the country. Presently, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is underway to achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'," Adityanath said while addressing people in the state today.

On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Yadav was addressing a gathering when he remarked that Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah studied in the same institute, where they became barristers and fougjt fpor India's independence.

"Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute. They became barristers and fought for India's freedom... It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)," Yadav had said.

