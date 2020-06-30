Ghaziabad, Jun 30 (PTI) An additional district magistrate, appointed as a nodal officer to combat coronavirus, on Tuesday tested positive for the disease, officials said.

His wife, sub divisional magistrate, posted in another district along with other family members were also infected, they said.

The family has been quarantined at a private hospital in the city, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

He said the additional district magistrate's (ADM) office has been sealed for two days for sanitisation.

The office staff has been home quarantined. All those employees who came in close contact with the ADM will undergo testing for coronavirus, Pandey added.

