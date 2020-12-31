Okha (Gujarat) [India], December 31 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Karambir Singh visited INS Dwarka, Indian Navy's forward operating base at Okha, Gujarat, on New Year's eve.

An official release said that the navy chief was briefed by the Flag Officer Commanding Gujarat, Daman and Diu on maritime operations and security aspects relevant to Gujarat, Daman and Diu (GD&D) Naval Area.

He also took stock of coastal surveillance initiatives by GD&D Area and interacted with personnel from Naval Station Okha and other units.

The release said he appreciated the quality work put in by the station and encouraged the personnel to keep up the good work as INS Dwarka enters its Golden Jubilee year.

He also wished all personnel and families at GD&D Area the very best for the New Year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)