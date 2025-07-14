Bilaspur (HP), Jul 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government has banned adventure activities in the state for two months, from July 15 to September 15, owing to the monsoon, officials said on Monday.

Action will be taken by the Tourism Department in case of violation, a notification issued here said.

Every year, adventure activities are closed for two months during the rainy season, and tourists have to wait for two months to participate in paragliding, river rafting, water sports and other activities.

A letter has also been sent to the sub-divisional officers by the department in this regard so that all areas can be monitored.

Violation could lead to the cancellation of operator's license and confiscation of materials used in the activities.

On Sunday, there was a paragliding accident in Kangra district. A tourist from Gujarat sustained fatal injuries after his paraglider crashed near Dharamshala city.

He took off from Indru Nag Paragliding Site, located in the suburbs of the city, on Sunday in a tandem flight with paraglider pilot Suraj, but their paraglider crashed after a short distance. A video of the crash is circulating on the internet. Suraj is still under treatment.

