Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party's official 'X' handle allegedly posted derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, prompting Advocate Prashant Singh Atal on Monday to demand a public apology from the party leadership.

Terming the comments "irresponsible and lowly," advocate Prashant Singh Atal, who represents Deputy CM Pathak, stated that such conduct from a political party was deeply unfortunate and had no place in civil discourse.

Also Read | Pakistani Spy Arrested: Uttar Pradesh ATS Arrests Moradabad Man for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan’s Intelligence Agency ISI.

"We have asked Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party's state president and Media Cell head, to issue an apology. The posts should be deleted, and a public apology should be issued...If they do not issue a public apology within 15 days, then we will file a defamation case in civil and criminal court," Atal said while speaking to ANI.

He further stated, "They have crossed all limits. The kind of posts shared on 'X' against UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak are completely unacceptable at any level. First and foremost, they should delete the posts immediately and issue an apology. And it must be a public apology- not a private one where they meet and apologise to Brajesh Pathak behind closed doors. If they fail to do so, we will proceed with filing a defamation case against them."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RCP Singh Joins Forces With Prashant Kishor Ahead of Polls, Merges 'Aap Sabki Awaz' With Jan Suraaj Party.

He said the remarks were in gross violation of political decorum and amounted to defamation.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed an FIR against the media cell of the Samajwadi Party for making 'derogatory remarks' on Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on the party's social media account on X.

The complaint was filed on the complaint of the BJP Lucknow unit on Saturday.

Anand Dwivedi, District BJP Chief, lodged the FIR at the Hazratganj police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

Responding to the same, Brajesh Pathak had earlier said that the post reflected poorly on the SP's culture and standards.

"Reading the words used by the SP media cell colleagues while criticising, it does not seem that this party is still the party of Ram Manohar Lohia and Janeshwar Mishra. The so-called "socialists" have forgotten George Saheb's words that camps should be organised and people should be educated. Akhileshji! Make the SP members read Lohia-JP and make them listen to Pandit Janeshwar ji's speeches, so that socialism is reflected in their behaviour and speech," he posted on X.

"If you do not have Lohia's books, I can make them available to you...Oh great Lohia, Janeshwarji! Forgive these fools, they have not been taught, educated or explained anything. They do not know what socialism is? They have turned socialism into a laboratory of abuse, arrogance and low-grade comments. If this is their form while in opposition, one can easily guess what they would have done while in power," his post read.

"It is also surprising that these Shishupals of the culture of arrogance, obscenity and anarchy even dare to take the name of Yogeshwar Krishna in their defence. O Yogeshwar Krishna, keep treating these Shishupals in the same way as the people of UP have been doing for the last ten years. This will be their fate," his post added.

Though the SP media cell has deleted the said post, Pathak has shared its screenshot from his X account.

https://x.com/brajeshpathakup/status/1923662005690302923

Reacting to the post, Pathak questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, would endorse such a depraved mentality.

"Akhilesh ji, is this the language of your party? This is the official handle of your party!! Is this the choice of words for someone's deceased parents? In a democracy, agreement-disagreement-allegations-counter-allegations have been going on and will continue to go on, but will you bring your party to this level? Will respected Dimple ji accept this anti-women and degraded mentality?" he captioned with his post.. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)