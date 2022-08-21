Haveri (Karnataka) [India], August 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the advocates must endeavour to provide justice for their litigants within the time frame specified.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new building of the Bar Association here on Sunday, he said, "The digitalisation has activated the judicial system. The advocates' verdicts and arguments have been digitalized. As a result, the bar association will be equipped with appropriate facilities. The digitalization of libraries in courts has begun."

"The Savanur court has a long history of administering justice, even before independence. It is encouraging to see that the Savanur lawyers have remembered the history of this court. This court would be given with all necessary infrastructure," CM Bommai said.

Laws are developed by humans to ensure social discipline. As a result, it must contain humanity and morals, he said.

"The true goal of the judiciary is to secure justice for the common man," he added.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urged people to build a democracy filled with "vibrancy and idealism", where differences of identities and opinions are respected.

"Don't allow corrupt thoughts. Don't tolerate injustices. Think beyond yourself, and be willing to make sacrifices. Be sensitive to the needs of the community and society," said the CJI at the 37th and 38th convocation address of Acharya Nagarjuna University.

CJI Ramana added, "While aiming for economic progress, we must not lose sight of our cultural and environmental duty, it would be a grave dishonour to our roots. The youth of today must think of innovative ways of benefitting from the untapped composite culture of India." (ANI)

