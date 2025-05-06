New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) An Aeroflot aircraft from Bangkok to Moscow, carrying over 400 people, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, according to a source.

The aircraft, operating the flight SU273, was diverted to Delhi due to suspected fumes in the cabin, the source said.

Also Read | Water Cut Likely in Mumbai? BMC Rules Out Water Cuts, Says Lakes Have Enough Stock for Uninterrupted Supply Till July 31.

Aeroflot, a Russian carrier, could not be immediately contacted for comments.

The source said the plane made an emergency landing at around 3.50 pm and there were more than 400 people onboard.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Close Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Due to India-Pakistan Border Tensions.

The aircraft was a Boeing 777-300 ER, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)