Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Union Home Ministry has removed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Dibrugarh district of the state.

However, the act is still applicable in three districts of the state. "The Union Home Ministry has removed the AFSPA from Dibrugarh district and the act is now applicable only in three districts, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo," the Assam Chief Minister said in a press conference held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

The Assam Chief Minister also said,"While we are going to make Dibrugarh the second capital of Assam, we urged the Union government to withdraw AFSPA from Dibrugarh and the Centre today issued a notification. We are hopeful that in the next review, we will be able to get more districts removed from the AFSPA."

On the other hand, after Australia had revised its travel advisory and advised its citizens to travel to Assam except for four districts, the Japan government has downgraded their travel advisory from level 2 to level 1.

"The Japanese government issued a new advisory on March 25 and said that, in Assam, militant activities have subsided in most areas except in four areas. Due to the improved scenario, the risk level has been downgraded from level 2 to level 1. The Japan government's level 1 advisory is still in other states of India," the Assam Chief Minister said. (ANI)

