Maharajganj, Sep 5 (PTI) Allegedly tortured by loan sharks, the principal of a primary school killed himself in his office at Karmaha in Maharajganj district, police said on Tuesday.

The principal in his suicide note held three people responsible for his death.

On the written complaint of his wife, police have registered a case against the accused and initiated a probe, police said on Monday.

Shiv Kumar (45), a resident of Jhangapar village under the Brijmanganj police station area, was the principal of a primary school on Karmaha of Dhani block in Maharajganj district.

On Sunday, some people came to his house for recovery of loan and also used unparliamentary language to harass him, police said.

After which he went out of his house and said he was going for some paperwork in the school, but when he didn't return in the late evening, his family members started searching for him.

On reaching the school, they found his motorcycle in the verandah of the school and his office was locked from the inside.

The family members informed the police and when it was opened, Kumar was found lying on the floor with the suicide note by his side, police said.

The letter mentioned that he took a loan of Rs two lakh from three men around two years back and in instalments, he had paid them around Rs 7 lakh so far.

A few days ago he gave them a cheque which bounced and they started harassing him with the cheque.

Police have initiated the probe and the culprit will not be spared, Superintendent of Police of Maharajganj Dr Kaustubh said.

CO of Pharenda Komal Prasad said on the written complaint of the wife of the deceased, a case has been registered against Tej Pratap Singh, Ranu Singh of Maharajganj and Ravindra Singh, a resident of Siddharthnagar district.

He also said the cause behind the death will become clear after the post-mortem report.

Shiv Kumar is survived by his wife Saraswati, two daughters, Nandani (17) and Nandika (14) and two sons Aman Kumar (15) and Amar Kumar (13).

