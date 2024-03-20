Noida, March 20: Following the arrest of famous YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested two more suspects in a case related to the snake venom smuggling case. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ishwar and Vinay both residents of Haryana. According to sources, the police suspect the involvement of additional individuals in the illicit trade and have intensified their investigation.

"We are scrutinising the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. There are many videos available on YouTube and we are investigating that as well," Noida DCP Sagar Mishra said while speaking to mediapersons. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that Ishwar, an accused in the case, owned a banquet where he used to prepare snake poison. Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner's Friend Vinay Arrested By Noida Police (Watch Video)

Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "In the same case in which Elvish Yadav was arrested a few days ago, two other people have been arrested this morning. Their names are Ishwar and Vinay. Ishwar used to constantly talk to the snake charmer Rahul and had his own banquet hall where he used to bring snakes and prepare snake venom. Vinay is a special friend of Ishwar Yadav. They are being sent to judicial custody." Elvish Yadav’s Family Hasn’t Eaten Anything Since His Arrest in Noida Rave Party Case, YouTuber’s Father Claims ‘He Is Innocent’

Elvish Yadav's Friend Arrested

#ElvishYadav's close friend also arrested today in the same case of Snake Venom pic.twitter.com/HbTrWVAAZs — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) March 20, 2024

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972. An FIR was registered against six people, including Elvish Yadav at Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida. The case was transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav has denied his involvement in the supply of snake venom at the rave party.

