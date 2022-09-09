Bengaluru, Sep 9 (PTI) The Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF), which was raided by the income-tax officials recently, said its functioning was in order and denied reports of having received foreign funds.

The IPSMF chairman T S Ninan said in a statement on Friday that the officials came for a survey to the Bengaluru office of the Foundation on September 7 and remained there till this morning. He said the Foundation believes that its affairs are entirely in order.

“Some media-houses reporting on the I-T survey linked it to foreign funding and the funding of political parties. We wish to make it clear that the Foundation has received no foreign funds at any stage, and has funded only media entities,” Ninan said.

“The Foundation believes in its mission of supporting independent and public-spirited media, and intends to continue its work,” he added.

According to the IPSMF chairman, the I-T officials went through the papers and records of the Foundation and asked questions.

“The officials took statements from three senior staff members. All laptops and mobile phones were taken for cloning data in them and were returned on Thursday night,” he added.

