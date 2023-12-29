Kolkata, Dec 29 (PTI) After Kalimpong hills, West Bengal forest officials have captured an image of a large feline at Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Alipurduar district, a top official said on Friday.

The image of a Royal Bengal Tiger was obtained using a 'camera trap' at the reserve on December 28, said state's chief wildlife warden Debal Roy.

He added, "It is not possible to determine the exact number of Royal Bengal Tigers in BTR. However, the number is certainly more than one."

He said forest personnel, with the support of local residents, were diligently working to safeguarding the tigers residing in the forests and ensuring they do not fall victim to poachers.

"The spotting of a Royal Bengal Tiger through the camera trap is a cause for celebration, and we must protect their habitat," he emphasized.

Another forest official said the tiger captured by the camera trap on Thursday was a fully grown adult.

Roy said the camera trap image of a Royal Bengal Tiger, captured at Rachela Dabda in the high altitude of Neora Valley National Park in Kalimpong hills in October, is one of the few images of the species found in such heights.

While the Buxa Tiger Reserve is situated in the plains, the Neora Valley National Park is nestled at an elevation of 10,509 feet above sea level.

When asked how tigers can climb to such high altitudes, he responded, "Tigers are capable of ascending to such heights. There have been instances of tigers being present in the Arunachal mountains. Reports of tiger sightings in Sikkim have also been documented."

He mentioned that the animals can adapt well to the freezing temperatures in the hills.

According to the latest count, there are 101 tigers in West Bengal, all of which have been tracked in the Sunderbans Tiger Belt and its surrounding areas. SUS

