New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) After approval of Phase-III project of the Delhi Metro by various authorities, DMRC decided to adopt driverless train operations technology on all new lines of Ph-III "without preparedness and cost-benefit analysis", the Comptroller and Auditor General has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CAG also said that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had also "frequently changed the relocation site" of people affected by Trilokpuri segment of the project, thereby delaying the completion of section from Mayur Vihar Pocket-I to Trilokpuri in east Delhi.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Performance Audit Report No. 11 of 2021 on Implementation of Phase-III Delhi Mass Rapid Transit System by the DMRC was presented in Parliament on Thursday.

"As per the sanction (26 September 2011) of the GoI (Government of India), the initial four corridors of Phase-III were approved for a length of 103.05 km (sanctioned cost Rs 35,242 crore) which was further extended to 160.76 km by including nine more sections/corridors with revised sanctioned cost of Rs 48,565.12," the CAG said in the statement.

Against this, DMRC constructed (from 2011-19) 160.75 km (107.27 km elevated and 53.48 km underground section) metro lines during Phase-III, it added.

The CAG in its statement said, "After approval of Phase-III project by DMRC, GNCTD (Delhi government) and GoI, DMRC decided to adopt Unattended Train Operation/ driverless technology on all new lines of Phase-III i.e., Line-7, Line-8 and Line-9 without preparedness and cost-benefit analysis".

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Line 8) was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another milestone for the DMRC, driverless train operations on 59-km Pink Line (Line 7) of the Delhi Metro was started from November 25 this year.

With this, the total stretch of DMRC's network which is under driverless operations, now stands at close to 97 km, putting Delhi Metro at fourth position globally, among such networks, officials earlier said.

In its statement on Thursday, the CAG also said that "the Board of Directors of DMRC approved (February 2011) the DPR of Phase-III with nine car operation on new standalone corridors of Phase-III i.e., Line-7 and Line-8".

"However, DMRC decided (27 May 2011) to change the plan of running nine cars to six cars on Line-7 and Line-8 due to reduction in the train's headway under Communication Based Train Control system," it said.

And, this decision was "taken without any cost benefit analysis. This eliminated the possibility and scope for further increase in cars in a rake to cater to increase in ridership in future," the CAG said.

On other aspects of the mass rapid transit system, the statement said, DMRC "did not carry out any detailed study" on installation of Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) during Ph-III. Resultantly, DMRC did not consider full height PSDs which would have ensured not only improved climate control within the station but also energy saving, it added.

The statement also said that social impact assessment study and detailed project report of Ph-III was "silent on relocation of Project Affected Persons of Trilokpuri".

"During the execution, DMRC frequently changed the relocation site thereby delaying the completion of Mayur Vihar Pocket-I to Trilokpuri section. This further led to delay in awarding of revenue contracts, cost escalation of the balance work, and under-utilisation of Rolling Stock and depot facilities," it added.

Environmental clearance was "not obtained by DMRC for the Ph-III project" even though it had constructed four car maintenance depots each having built up area of more than 20,000 sqm, the statement said.

DMRC "did not conduct water audit" though it was required under the National Water Policy, 2012 and DMRC Water Policy. "No details and records were maintained either by DMRC or by the contractors for water extracted, consumed or loss of water during Phase-III," it further said.

As against the projected ridership of 22.17 lakh in 2019-20 from initially sanctioned Ph-III four corridors, "the actual ridership in 2019-20 was 4.38 lakh only, which is 79.02 per cent, less than projected ridership", the statement said.

"The total ridership of entire DMRC network (Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase-III) in the year 2019-20 was estimated as 53.47 lakh. Against this, the actual ridership of DMRC was 27.79 lakh (2019-20) i.e. 51.97 per cent of projected ridership," it said.

Besides, the CAG has also made a number of recommendations to the DMRC in its report.

"DMRC may ensure adherence to relevant environmental requirements of obtaining environmental clearance, carry out water audit, maintain records for water consumption and prepare Water Management Plans for future projects," the statement said.

DMRC may consider full height PSDs, including evaluation of its effect on heating, ventilation and air-conditioning requirements in the under-ground station design studies, it recommended.

"DMRC may ascertain cost estimates of projects on the basis of scientific method; establish a cell to study the cost aspects of various contracts and may consider formulating a schedule of rates like Delhi Schedule of Rates for metro projects," it added.

