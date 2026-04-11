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Katihar (Bihar) [India], April 11 (ANI): Ten individuals lost their lives, and nearly 25 others sustained injuries in a major road accident involving a bus and a pickup vehicle in Katihar district on Saturday, police said.

The collision occurred near Gerabari under the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station, leading to an immediate rescue operation by local authorities and police personnel.

Also Read | Katihar Road Accident: 10 Killed, Over 25 Injured After High-Speed Bus Collides With Pickup Van on NH-31 in Bihar (Watch Video).

"Today, on April 11, 2026, a horrific road accident occurred near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District involving a bus and a pickup vehicle. 10 individuals have lost their lives in this incident so far. Approximately 25 individuals injured in the accident are being transferred to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care following the administration of first aid...", Katihar police said.

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, in a post on X, said, "Reports are coming in of several people losing their lives in a road accident on NH 31 at Basgathha Chowk in the Kodha block of Katihar. I extend my condolences to the affected families. I am in contact with the local administration. I urge everyone to strictly follow traffic rules. Needless haste can be harmful."

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 7 Killed, 18 Injured As Bus, Truck, and Pickup Van Collide on NH-31 in Katihar (Watch Video).

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)