New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): After the Supreme Court said that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues are mere optics, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will incorporate the orders of the Supreme Court in the detailed planning.

Expressing concern over deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region, the SC on Tuesday termed the Delhi Government's Odd-Even scheme as mere optics.

Gopal Rai said, "The government has taken the decision to implement the Odd-Even Vehicle Scheme, and regarding that, we have seen a few observations in the media. After that, we have decided that, after studying the Supreme Court's order, we will make detailed plans, and then we will inform you all. We will incorporate the orders of the Supreme Court in the detailed planning."

"The government had taken the decision to implement it on November 13, but now, after studying the Supreme Court's order, tomorrow we will inform the details," he added.

Earlier, Gopal Rai emphasized that the Delhi government will implement the order of the Supreme Court on stubble burning and other concerns.

"The problem of pollution is the problem of the whole of North India. I request to all governments that if we implement all the steps to reduce pollution, we will succeed," he said.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed that there can't be a political battle all the time and that stubble burning needs to be stopped.

Additionally, the top court directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan governments to stop stubble burning forthwith.

Further, the SC noted that a smog tower installed as per an earlier order is not working, and directed the government to ensure it is repaired.

It also asked the Chief Secretaries of the States to have a meeting either physically or by Zoom on the pollution issue.

The apex court posted the pollution matter for hearing on Friday, November 10. (ANI)

