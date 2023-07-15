New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): After touching the record mark of 208.66 meters, the water level of Yamuna River is witnessing a steady decline and it was recorded at 207.98 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 pm on Friday, the official data of Central Water Commission (CWC) show.

Earlier, at 9 PM on Friday, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.07 metres. CWC had expected the water level to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 (Friday) between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM. But the water level came down faster than the expectations of the Central Water Commission.

"Today at 8 PM, 57363 cusecs water was discharged from Hathni Kund Barrage. As per the latest forecast issued by Central Water Commission (CWC) on July 14 at 11:30 AM, the water level at Old Railway Bridge (ORB) is expected to be at 208.05 Metres on July 14 between 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM and thereafter, it is likely to decrease," an official statement said.

Delhi Public Works Department Minister, Atishi said that the water level of the Yamuna is receding gradually at a rate of 0.1 metres and will take a day’s time for the situation to return to normal.

Delhi Government also said that a total of 25,478 people have been evacuated so far. 25,478 people have been evacuated. 22,803 people are in tents/shelters.

"16 teams of NDRF have been deployed in flood-affected districts in rescue work. Some of the low-lying areas of Delhi have witnessed flood water due to very high levels of river water and consequent backflow of water, breach of embankments etc," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The government also said that 45 boats including 17 orf Boat Club, and 28 of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, have been deployed as precautions and for rescue work in case of an emergency. (ANI)

