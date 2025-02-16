New Delhi, February 16: During the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to clean the Yamuna River if the BJP comes to power after the polls. After the victory of the BJP, as promised the work on this project has already commenced, even before the formation of the new government. Modern machines like trash skimmers, weed harvesters, and dredging utility crafts were used to start the cleaning process of the Yamuna River on Sunday in the national capital city. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena met with the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Irrigation and Flood Control) on Saturday, directing them to begin the cleaning work immediately.

The Lieutenant Governor’s office released videos of the cleaning process, stating that the cleanup of the Yamuna River has started. The machines, including skimmers and dredging utility crafts, are being used to remove waste, weeds, and other debris from the river. Yamuna 'Poisoning' Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading 'Lies' (Watch Video).

Yamuna River’s Cleaning Drive in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi Lt Governor Office says, "Works on cleaning river Yamuna have already begun with trash skimmers, weed harvesters and a dredge utility craft already starting cleaning operations in the river today. Delhi LG VK Saxena yesterday met the Chief Secretary and ACS (I&FC)… pic.twitter.com/aNY5FiuInr — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2025

A four-pronged strategy has been developed for the cleaning of the Yamuna River. First, the waste, garbage, and silt accumulated in the river water will be removed. The cleaning of the Najafgarh drain, supplementary drains, and other major drains will also begin. The third strategy involves daily monitoring of the capacity and output of the existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The fourth strategy includes preparing a time-bound plan for the construction of new STPs and DSTPs to address the real deficit of approximately 400 MGD of polluted water. ‘Prime Minister Also Drinks Same Water’: PM Narendra Modi Blasts AAP Over Yamuna River ‘Poisoning’ Claims (Watch Video).

For the implementation of this ambitious plan, seamless coordination between various agencies and departments will be essential, including the Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi Municipal Corporation, Environment Department, PWD, and DDA. These efforts will be monitored at a high level on a weekly basis.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has been directed to ensure that industrial units in the city do not discharge dirty water into the drains. This step is being taken as part of the efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, improve the quality of its water, and control pollution.

The restoration of the Yamuna began in January 2023 in mission mode when the National Green Tribunal (NGT) formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of L-G Saxena. The committee’s objective is to control the pollution of the river and take concrete steps for its cleaning. The committee has ordered that industrial units in Delhi must not discharge any dirty or polluted water into the drains.

Following five meetings of the high-level committee overseeing the cleaning efforts, the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court, challenging the NGT order appointing the L-G as the head of a high-level committee on Yamuna River pollution. The then Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, stayed the NGT’s order. Consequently, the Yamuna restoration work was halted, and the COD/BOD levels, which had slightly improved month-on-month, worsened again. Earlier this year, pollution levels reached record highs.

