New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Targetting the BJP and the Samajwadi Party stating that their tenure can be characterized by 'jungle raj' and 'gunda raj', Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav will go to Saifai and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will go to Gorakhpur, while asserting that BSP Chief Mayawati will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said, "As far as the question of BJP or Samajwadi Party is concerned in Uttar Pradesh, both the parties inflict communal violence. During their regimes, Goondaraj and Jungle raj prevailed in the state. I would also like to say that when the results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will come on March 10, Yogi Adityanath will go to Gorakhpur and Akhilesh Yadav will go to Saifai his home town and Mayawati will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

He added, "Development can take place for all sections of society, and law and order will be maintained only under the leadership of Mayawati."

The BSP national spokesperson further said, "In Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to establish the rule of law. The BJP and the SP have indulged in communal violence and created a rift among communities. There is a need to maintain law and order in the state."

The voting is underway to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh during the fifth phase of the state assembly elections today. Polling started at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

