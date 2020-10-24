Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video.

However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abused by the traffic police personnel after which she behaved in the manner.

The two accused have been identified as Sadashiv Tiwari and Mohsin Nizamuddin Khan.

A case has been registered under sections 353, 332, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

