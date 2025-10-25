Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in the Sharad Samman 2025 award ceremony organised by Agartala Municipal Corporation at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja across the city.

The event recognised and honoured various Puja committees for their outstanding creativity, social service, and discipline during this year's Durga Puja celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha praised the organisers for maintaining cultural traditions while promoting harmony and cleanliness during the festivities.

He also highlighted the role of such initiatives in strengthening community bonds and encouraging responsible civic participation.

Senior officials of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, dignitaries, and representatives from different Puja committees were present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the "Samriddhi - An Initiative for Making Lakhpati Didis" programme at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday. The main objective of this initiative is to empower women and enhance their income through self-help groups and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to promoting women's financial independence and entrepreneurial mindset. He emphasised that initiatives like 'Samriddhi' will help women in both rural and urban areas become self-reliant and play a vital role in the overall development of the state.

Senior government officials, members of self-help groups, and representatives from various women's welfare organisations attended the event. The state government aims to create thousands of "Lakhpati Didis" by promoting skill development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.

Earlier on Friday, the Tripura CM said that the Civil Society of the state has carried out an armed movement under the leadership of one person in the name of a peaceful movement, and their true nature is now clear to everyone, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

He said that the state government will do whatever is needed to develop the janajati, and no compromise will be made in this regard. (ANI)

