Protesters clash with police during a rally against the Waqf law in Kailashahar (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): A pre-announced massive protest rally in Kailashahar demanding the withdrawal of the Waqf Act led to a tense situation on Saturday.

The rally, which began at Tilabazar in Kailashahar, turned chaotic upon reaching the Kubzhar area when scuffles broke out between the protesters and the police.

The situation escalated as the protesters attempted to break through two police barricades in an effort to move towards the town. In response, the police carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. This led to further unrest as some of the protests began pelting stones and bricks at the police.

Several journalists, police personnel, and protestors sustained injuries during the clashes while covering or participating in the incident. In a bid to control the situation, police resorted to firing tear gas shells.

The rally witnessed the participation of a large number of people. Following the outbreak of violence, top police officials, including DIG Rati Ranjan Debnath, Unakoti District SP, Additional SP, DSP Utpalendu Debnath, SDPO Kailashahar Jayanta Karmakar, and OC Sukanta Sen Choudhury, rushed to the spot along with large contingents of police, TSR, and CRPF forces.

Police officials have stated that legal action will be taken against those responsible for inciting violence during what was intended to be a peaceful rally. Efforts are underway to identify the culprits based on available evidence.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill with 128 members voting in favour, whereas 95 members voted against the legislation.

The act aims to modify the Waqf Act, 1995 and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013. The 1995 law and the 2013 amendment laid out rules to govern the Waqf properties in India; created special courts (called Waqf Tribunals) with powers similar to civil courts (Tribunal decisions cannot be challenged in civil courts); and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties. (ANI)

