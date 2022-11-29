Agartala/Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Tripura and West Bengal on Tuesday, his first trip to these states after assuming the second highest constitutional post in the country, officials said.

He will reach Tripura first and go to West Bengal later.

After arriving at Agartala, the capital of Tripura, Dhankhar will leave for Udaipur in Gomati district by an IAF chopper to offer prayer at the Maa Tripureswari temple.

Later, he will attend a seminar at MBB College in Agartala. Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to be present at the event.

The Vice President will then leave the state for Kolkata.

Dhankhar, a former West Bengal governor, is slated to arrive at the Kolkata airport in the afternoon and head straight to the famous Kali temple at Kalighat to offer puja.

He will later go to a place in Salt Lake near here for a private visit, the official said.

During his three-year tenure at Raj Bhavan here, he had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government on issues like law and order, post-poll violence, appointment of vice-chancellors of state universities, signing of bills passed by the assembly and his tweets criticising the state administration.

