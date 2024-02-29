Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 29 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, President of Asom Gana Parishad Atul Bora said that the AGP would ensure more and more NDA seats from Assam.

Atul Bora, President of AGP said, "The State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita is holding a meeting today for which we have come today. We will talk about the upcoming polls. We will ensure more and more NDA seats from Assam."

Earlier, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita said, "Rana Goswami has left Congress. He was the working president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. Today, he is joining the BJP. There are a lot of leaders who are joining the BJP. This time, our target is 12+ seats. Last time, we got 9 seats."

He further said that he will be leaving for Delhi and after that, a big joining event will take place.

"The seat sharing has been finalised. Our objective is to strengthen the NDA in Assam so we have given good seats to Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda have already decided on seat sharing," he added.

Former Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Rana Goswami joined the BJP on Thursday.

Goswami, who resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other leaders at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Talking about finalising the BJP candidate list, Kalita said that the central leadership will finalise the candidate list.

"Yesterday, we met our party's central leadership and submitted the candidate list for the parliamentary constituencies of Assam. Today we will again go to Delhi. In the coming 1-2 days, the central leadership will announce the first list of candidates," Kalita said. (ANI)

