Agra, Aug 27 (PTI) A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his wife from the Yamuna river bridge in Bateshwar in Bah block, Police said Saturday.

The woman escaped drowning and told her family about the incident, they said.

The husband, Arvind, was arrested after a complaint was filed by the woman's brother Chandrakant, said Inspector Anand Kumar Sahi at Sikandra Police Station.

In his complaint, Chandrakant said that Arvind had taken his wife Santoshi to Bateshwar on a bike.

He said when they reached the bridge on Yamuna there, Arvind pushed Santoshi off it and returned to his home in Runakata in Agra.

"Santoshi fell into the shallow part of the river and swam to the bank with the help of the local people who were present there," Chandrakant told police.

Police said that after her escape, Santoshi told her family in Firozabad about the incident.

“The family called Arvind and asked him about the whereabouts of Santoshi, but he avoided giving the correct information and tried to mislead them," police said.

As it happened, Chandrakant dialled 112 and told police about the incident.

"On Saturday, Sikandra Police arrested Arvind, who works as a tailor in Agra. Further investigation is on in the matter," said police.

