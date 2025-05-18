New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Sunday participated in the farmers' Convention Krishi Samvaad organised under the 'Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and addressed the gathering, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a release.

During this, Chauhan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated progressive farmers who were doing excellent work in the agriculture sector and extended their best wishes.

On this occasion, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that today, we are announcing "One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team" from Maharashtra. Today, the central and State Governments, the Chief Minister, the Agriculture Minister, MPs, MLAs, senior scientists, and the entire staff of the Agriculture Department are present here.

The Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, State Agriculture Ministry, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Krishi Vigyan Kendra and all agricultural institutes should work together as a team.

Shivraj Singh said that if all the institutions are connected, targets are set, and roadmaps are made, then miracles can be made in agriculture. Shivraj Singh said that Maharashtra, the holy land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is amazing. The farmers here are hardworking and progressive; they have infinite possibilities.

While praising the Chief Minister, Union Minister Shivraj Singh said that he is constantly trying to transform the agricultural landscape and the fate of the farmers. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our farmers should become self-reliant, their income should increase, and for this, we all will work together as a team, he added.

Another big announcement was made by Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who said that we are going to set up a national-level lab in Pune under the Clean Plant Program. This laboratory will be set up in Pune to conduct research on the original species of plants. Union Agriculture Minister announced this while interacting with the farmers of Vidarbha in the Krishi Samvad program organised under the Vikasit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium in Nagpur.

Emphasising increasing agricultural production, Shivraj Singh said that the Clean Plant Program is being run to ensure pure and disease-free nurseries. To increase production, farmers should understand the need for good quality seeds, soil testing and reduction in production costs.

During the event, Chouhan informed that ICAR has 113 institutes across the country, 11 of which are in Maharashtra. He announced that a meeting with heads of all ICAR institutes would be held at the National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning (NBSS & LUP) in Nagpur to chart the course for agricultural development in Maharashtra. The government is committed to bridging the gap between laboratories and farmlands.

With 16,000 agricultural scientists under ICAR, scientists will visit villages as a team along with agricultural extension officers to educate farmers about new seed varieties and innovative farming practices. Chouhan further stated that during the 15-day campaign from May 29 to June 12, agricultural scientists will visit villages to guide farmers on sustainable farming practices and plan for the Kharif season.

On this occasion, Shivraj Singh said that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to taking the country forward. PM Modi's goal is to build a glorious, powerful, prosperous, rich and developed India.

Chouhan, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the National Soil Spectral Library, which includes data on soil pH Value, density, and elemental composition collected using hyperspectral sensor technology by NBSS & LUP. With this inauguration, Maharashtra became the first state to have a soil map.

Additionally, Chouhan launched an AI-based Smart Trap technology for managing the pink bollworm pest affecting cotton crops. This technology will alert farmers about pest infestations in their crops.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provided details about the Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project, which will enhance irrigation capacity in Vidarbha. He clarified that the state government will fully cooperate with the inclusive policy outlined by Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the entire nation.

State Agriculture Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate noted that labour shortages for cotton picking have become a challenge. Research and development are underway for battery-operated small tractors, and if successful, the results will be presented to the Agriculture Ministry.

During the event, farmers from the Nagpur division excelling in natural farming, organic farming, and farmer-producer organisations were felicitated by the Union Agriculture Minister and the Chief Minister. The program saw a large attendance of farmers and agricultural officers from the Nagpur division. (ANI)

