India News | Ahmedabad Airport Preps for Resumption of Domestic Flight Services from Tomorrow

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): Preparations were in full swing at Ahmedabad airport on Sunday in view of the resumption of domestic flight services from Monday.

"From tomorrow, the air travel experience for the passengers would be like never before. We are ensuring that social distancing protocols are maintained at every place where there could be a potential queue. It is of utmost importance that a minimum distance of 1.5 metre is maintained at all times," said Gaurang Nathwani, DGM, Air Traffic Management, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad.

He added that hands-free frisking would be exercised, following government guidelines.

The airport officials and flight crew were seen getting the briefing and training from their superiors at the airport.

As for any asymptomatic cases, Nathwani said, "Temperature will be checked at every counter. If there is a spike in temperature in any passenger, officials will escort him/her to the medical centres."

Following the Central government's announcements on May 21 regarding resumption of flight services, airports in the country have been making all the necessary preparations to ferry passengers even as the COVID-19 scare looms large.

White circular marks were also seen near private cab stations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to ensure social distancing among passengers.

Workers cleaning and sanitising the airports in Delhi and Ahmedabad were seen wearing masks and gloves. (ANI)

