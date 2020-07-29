Ahmedabad, Jul 29 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat mounted by 152 to 26,184 on Wednesday, the state Health department said.

With five more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,588.

A total of 117 patients were discsharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 21,118, it said.

Among the new additions, 141 cases were reported from Ahmedabad while 11 cases were reported from rest of the district.

All five deaths occurred within the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation.

