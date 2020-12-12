Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Ahmedabad district on Saturday reported 260 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally to 53,714, the Gujarat health department said.

With five more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the count of fatalities in the district rose to 2,165, it said.

A total of 268 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 48,519, the departmentsaid in a release.

At 458, the north-west zone in the city has the highest number of active cases, followed 450 in west zone, and 416 in south-west zone, said the AhmedabadMunicipal Corporation.

The number of micro containment areas in the city came down to 98.

Availability of beds in private COVID-19 designated hospitals has improved considerably with 1,628 beds remaining occupied out of the total 3,751, said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

A total of 123 beds are available in ICUs with ventilators while 142 beds remaining occupied, it said.

