Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reported 166 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing its tally to 43,034, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the districtrose to 1,923 with two more patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

With 168 more patients getting discharged, the count of recovered cases increased to 37,809, said the department in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported154 new cases and 150 recoveries, while rural parts of the district recorded 12 fresh infections and 18 discharges, it said.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the number of active cases in the city's west zone is 468, the highest among seven zones, followed by north-west zone at 462.

In its COVID-19 bulletin released in the afternoon, the AMC said out of 1,856 deaths recorded in the city so far, 1,319 were reported from government hospitals, 536 from private hospitals and one from a COVID-19 care centre.

The AMC said it has removed four and added six new micro-containment areas, or localities, residential blocks and lanes from where coronavirus cases have emerged, taking the number of such areas in the city to 86.

