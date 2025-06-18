Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 18 (ANI): In the aftermath of the recent tragic AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the Civil Hospital has followed important and legal procedures to ensure the respectful and dignified transportation of the victims' mortal remains to their respective hometowns.

Professor Dharmesh Patel, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at BJ Medical College, has provided detailed information regarding this process. He stated that embalming was carried out for the bodies that had to be transported over long distances, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

Dr Patel explained, "Embalming is a scientific procedure that helps preserve a body for an extended period. It is carried out to prevent the decomposition of the body and to facilitate its respectful and dignified transportation over long distances, especially to foreign countries. In this process, a special type of chemical solution (such as formaldehyde-based) is injected into the body. These chemicals prevent the body from decaying and help keep it preserved. This procedure ensures long-term preservation of the mortal remains, which is particularly essential for air transportation."

He added that each body was issued both an embalming certificate and a coffin certificate--both of which are legal documents. When a body is being transported by air, the deceased's personal belongings and other items are placed inside the coffin along with the body. At such times, it becomes necessary to provide a certificate that these items have been kept together, according to the release.

Additionally, during air travel, authorities often demand to see the embalming certificate.

Thus, the Civil Hospital administration not only carried out postmortem and forensic examinations of the deceased but also ensured that all required legal procedures and certifications were provided for the dignified repatriation of the bodies to their hometowns. This reflects that the Civil Hospital left no gaps in the management of this tragic incident, the release added.

A London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (ANI)

