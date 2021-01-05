Ahmedabad, Jan 5 (PTI) At least 141 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, raising the count of infections in the region to 58,380, an official from the state health department said.

With two casualties during the day, the toll in the district stood at 2,260, the official said.

As many as 142 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, taking the number of recoveries to 53,222, he said.

According to the official data, Ahmedabad city reported 137 infections and 135 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district reported four new cases and seven recoveries.

The city's western zone remains the worst affected, with 408 active cases in the northwest zone, 396 in the west zone and 361 in the southwest zone, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said.

At least 3,850 patients have been discharged so far in the rural areas, increasing the recovery rate to 98 per cent, the official said.

As of Tuesday evening, the bed occupancy in private hospitals designated for COVID-19 treatment stood at a little over 10 per cent, with 356 beds out of 3,531 occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)