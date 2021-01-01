Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad increased by 158 in the last 24 hours, while two people died and 157 recovered during this period, an official said on Friday.

The district's tally now stands at 57,792, and the toll is 2,251, he added.

"Of the 158 cases, areas under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation accounted for 152, which also accounted for 152 of the 157 people discharged. The rest are from the rural parts of the district," he said.

