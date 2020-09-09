Ahmedabad, Sep 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,037 on Wednesday with addition of 171 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

The cumulative death toll rose to 1,760 with four new fatalities, it said.

With 121 patients being discharged after treatment in the day, the number of recoveries rose to 27,145 in the district, the department said.

Of the 171 fresh cases, Ahmedabad city contributed 149 patients while 22 cases were reported from rural areas.

All four deaths occurred in the city.

