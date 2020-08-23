Ahmedabad, Aug 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 177 to 30,197 on Sunday, the Gujarat health department said.

With five more fatalities, the toll reached 1,685, it said.

A total of 172 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 25,104.

Of the 177 cases, 153 infections were reported from Ahmedabad city while 24 cases were reported from rural parts of the district, the health department said.

All five deaths occurred in the city, it said.

