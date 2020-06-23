Ahmedabad, Jun 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad mounted by 235 to 19,386 on Tuesday, state Health department said.

With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 1,363, it said.

While 230 of the 235 cases were reported from the Ahmedabad city municipal limits, five cases were reported from part of the district.

13 of the 15 fatalities were reported from the city limits and two in other parts of Ahmedabad district, it said.

With 381 more people getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district rose to 14,394.

