Ahmedabad, Jul 19 (PTI) The number of coronavirus positive cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat mounted to 24,375 with the addition of 212 patients on Sunday, the state health department said.

The fatality count in the district rose to 1,547 with after the virus claimed six more lives, it said.

As many as 167 patients were discharged in the district on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 19,008.

The single-day number of COVID-19 cases in the district crossed the 200-mark after a gap of over two weeks, with Ahmedabad city reporting 186 cases and rural parts 26 new cases Sunday.

