Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday said that 22 more deceased in the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad have had their DNA samples matched. With this he said that a total of 42 deceased in the tragedy have been identified so far through DNA sampling.

"Update as of 1.00 pm- From 9 PM last night to 1 PM today, our teams have worked tirelessly to match DNA samples. We are pleased to report that an additional 22 DNA samples have been matched, bringing the total to 42 matched DNA samples so far," Sanghavi said in a post on X today.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Awaited Despite Cabinet Nod: What Is Fitment Factor and How Does It Impact Salaries?.

"Ongoing Efforts: State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit team and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working through the night to match more DNA samples," he said.

Sanghvi said that former Chief Minister Late Vijay Rupani's DNA had also been matched.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: Woman’s Body With Stab Wounds and Scarf Tied Around Neck Found in Kalwa’s Samrat Ashok Nagar Area, Murder Suspected.

https://x.com/sanghaviharsh/status/1934157752328180208

By 9 PM on Saturday, 19 samples had been matched, with the state home minister sharing regular updates regarding DNA sampling of the victims.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of former Gujarat CM Rupani, Sanghavi said, "Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on 12th June. Today, at around 11:10 AM, his DNA has matched. He worked for the people of the state for several years..,"

The state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) team are working through the night to match more DNA samples.

According to Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), HP Sanghavi, DNA examination is critically needed to identify the victims of the tragic crash, citing that the extreme heat from the blaze that erupted after the crash had made the traditional method of identification ineffective.

On Saturday, Ahmedabad Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr Rajnish Patel said a total of 31 DNAs have been identified and 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members.

"The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives", he told reporters.

Air India has announced that an interim financial assistance package of Rs 25 lakh (approximately GBP 21,000) will be provided to the "families of the deceased and to the survivor" of the tragic crash after the plane rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. In a post on X, the Tata-owned airline stated that the package was in addition to the Rs 1 crore support already announced by Tata Sons.

On Thursday, the Air India flight AI171 was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport, ramming into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

There were 242 people on board the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)