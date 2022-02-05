Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Opposition AIADMK on Saturday declined to be part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's new initiative of All India Social Justice Federation, as the move is only aimed at seeking political gains and concerned nothing about the wellbeing of Tamil Nadu and its people.

Also Read | AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Over Attack on His Vehicle, Says 'Those Who Fired Bullets Were the Ones Who Killed Mahatma Gandhi'.

Replying to Stalin's invite seeking support for his new initiative, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said only his party has the moral responsibility to talk about social justice, state autonomy and federalism.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 216-Feet Tall 'Statue of Equality' Commemorating 11th-Century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

"The AIADMK will not hesitate to raise its voice for the wellbeing of Tamil Nadu and its people," he said.

“I could not find anything concerning the welfare of people of the state (in the CM's letter). The move to launch the All India Federation for Social Justice clearly shows that it is only for seeking political gain and to divert the attention of the people who are dissatisfied with the DMK rule,” Panneerselvam claimed in his letter to the Chief Minister who is also president of the DMK.

“I wish to inform you that AIADMK is not keen on this initiative meant for political gains. Instead of wasting time on this, involve in people-friendly initiatives like NEET exemption,” the deputy leader of the opposition in the Assembly said in his letter, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

Giving reasons, Panneerselvam said since the era of party founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, the AIADMK has been striving for the upliftt of the oppressed classes, too. The reservation for Backward Classes in education and employment was increased to 50 per cent from 31 per cent in the past by Ramachandran. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa who succeeded him, ensured 69 per cent reservation for BC, SC and ST in education and employment in 1993 and had even obtained the President's assent for it.

“The previous AIADMK regime (under K Palaniswami) provided horizontal reservation of 7.5 per cent for government school students in medical college admission,” he said.

Panneerselvam alleged that the DMK did not raise its voice for social justice and state autonomy when it shared power with the centre for 17 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)