Chennai, Mar 23 (PTI) The main opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, AIADMK, on Thursday strongly objected to a point made by Chief Minister M K Stalin while explaining the police action following the murder of a young man, in a case of alleged honour killing.

After Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami raised the issue of the murder that took place in Krishnagiri District and sought action, Stalin, quoting the police report, told the Assembly that Sankar, a person accused in the murder, was a local AIADMK functionary (branch secretary).

AIADMK MLAs objected to the remark and said the man was not a party office-bearer. It led to an uproar.

Speaker Appavu wondered if the Chief Minister did not have the right to mention what was reported by the police. Leader of the House Duraimurugan stated that the CM only referred to the police report and if fresh police inputs emerged later, that point -- indicating to the AIADMK reference -- may be changed.

Stalin said both the police and district administration had been taking all steps, including commencing initiatives to spread awareness, to prevent such crimes.

On March 21, 2023, a 28-year old man, Jagan, a construction worker, was hacked to death on a highway in Krishnagiri district allegedly by three men including Sankar, who is the father of Jagan's wife.

Sankar is now lodged in Salem Central Prison.

Jagan had recently married Sankar's daughter, a second-year college student, against the wishes of her family, police said. Enraged by this, Sankar and two others allegedly committed the murder.

